Political signs set on fire outside Massachusetts home

STERLING - For a couple in Sterling, seeing their beliefs burned right outside their home - was triggering. Blaine Bershad is Jewish.

"It reminded me of 1930s Germany. Only because this is how these kinds of tactics start," Bershad said.

And Will Sherwood grew up beside a Tennessee sundown town. "Luckily in my town there were no cross burnings or KKK activity but when I saw the video Tim took of the signs burning that's what flashed in my mind," he explained.

Signs for Democratic candidates burned

Thursday night, their next-door neighbor Tim called 911, as he returned home to find the couple's Harris/Walz, Elizabeth Warren, and Jim McGovern signs on fire.

Political signs set on fire in Sterling, Massachusetts. Tim Aldridge

"I'd rather be talking to you about issues. I'd rather be talking about health care, housing, things that are really important to everyone instead of talking about burning signs. But terrorism, even if it's not serious terrorism, is still terrorism," Bershad said.

Sterling police are investigating. And although the flames were put out quickly, the couple believes this was most damaging for local Republicans, many of whom they consider friendly neighbors.

"We should all be alarmed"

"We should all be alarmed. Whether it's a Trump sign stolen or a Harris-Walz stolen. It's a problem in the long run for this country. It's our job, all of our jobs to defend the commonality of America," Bershad added.

Once the couple finishes installing more cameras, they plan to place more than triple the number of signs they had before.