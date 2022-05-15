Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston

BOSTON – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to death and stealing his car.

John Glennon, 71, was found dead inside a home on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday.

An autopsy revealed his death was a homicide as a result of "multiple sharp force injuries."

Police issued a warrant for Beard's arrest on charges of second degree murder and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon's silver Subaru Impreza.

Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.