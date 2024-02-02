Steamship Authority reschedules summer reservation openings after technical problems

FALMOUTH - Steamship Authority has rescheduled summer reservation openings for ferries to and from Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket after technical problems with its web server last month.

People can start booking their summer reservations for the Nantucket route on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. Booking for summer reservations on the Martha's Vineyard route will open on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. The reservations will cover travel from May 15 through Oct. 20 of this year.

This comes after the website had technical issues on Jan. 18, when Head Start reservations were opened to residents of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. A spokesperson for Steamship Authority said the problem was traced to communication failures with its web servers.

"The Authority will continue to closely monitor and actively manage the number of users allowed on the website to ensure the system is operating at an optimal level," the spokesperson said in a statement. The website will also use a virtual waiting room so customers won't have to constantly refresh their browsers.

Customers will also be able to make reservations over the phone or in person at terminals starting on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.