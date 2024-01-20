Steamship Authority unable to take ferry reservations to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard due to computer glitch

Steamship Authority unable to take ferry reservations due to computer glitch

HYANNIS - Families planning summer vacations to the Islands won't be able to make ferry reservations with the Steamship Authority for some time due to technical problems.

Steamship Authority said because of a computer glitch, they can't take ferry reservations to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Reservations for the summer were set to open next week.

It's unclear when the system will be back up and running again.