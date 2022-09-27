Steamship Authority to name new vessels Aquinnah, Monomoy

NANTUCKET -- The Steamship Authority has announced the names of two new supply vessels after holding a naming contest that was open to the public. The names Aquinnah and Monomoy were voted for unanimously by the Authority Board.

More than 8,000 entries were submitted, totaling more than 9,000 names in the contest.

Two people who submitted the winning names will be randomly selected to win a $250 Steamship Authority gift card. They will also be invited to help welcome the vessels to the Steamship Authority's service in the late spring or early summer of 2023.

Other finalists included Noepe, Wampanoag, Moshup, Menemsha, Madaket, Siasconset, New Bedford, and Hyannis.

Submissions of Boaty McBoatface, Ferry McFerryface, and various references to Jaws were rejected.