Steamship Authority releases finalists in name contest for new vessels

BOSTON -- The Steamship Authority has a list of nine finalists in its contest to name new vessels. The agency received about 9,000 submissions for the two new ferries joining the fleet.

Most of the finalists have Native American names. They are M/V Noepe, M/V Wampanoag, M/V Aquinnah, M/V Moshup, M/V Menemsha, M/V Madaket, M/V Siasconset, M/V New Bedford, and M/V Hyannis.

Various references to Jaws, as well as Boaty McBoatface, Ferry McFerryface, and Steamy McSteamface were rejected.

The winner of the naming contest will take home a $250 gift card for travel or parking at any Steamship Authority Port.