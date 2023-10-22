Reading police investigating stolen cars and break-ins; residents say "stay vigilant"

READING - The Reading Police Department is investigating a string of stolen cars, break-ins and thefts that all occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The police department took to social media, and reported that at least three vehicles were taken from three different streets in town including Main Street, Spring Street and Prospect Street.

Reading Press Release: Reading Police Department Investigating Three Stolen Cars, Series of Overnight Car... Posted by Reading Massachusetts Police Department on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Only two of the vehicles have been found but the crime spree doesn't end there.

At least nine residents reported their cars were broken into and that their belongings were stolen.

"I heard a bunch of voices, and a revving engine outside," says Philip Parker was just waking up when he heard the unusual noise outside of his Locust street home.

"I saw the lights in the car were on. I went upstairs asked my wife if she'd been in the car sometime overnight and she said no," says Parker, who realized right away he was being robbed.

"The door was left ajar and the light was open in one o the cars and all the stuff in the center console was sitting on the passenger seat. It's like a sinking feeling in your stomach where it's like oh man and then you run through the list of choices you made not locking the car that sort of thing," says Parker.

He's not the only one leaving his car open on his quiet street, according to police nearly every car stolen or broken into was left unlocked.

"Stay vigilant," says Parker.

Police are offering tips to stay safe including to keep car doors locked close window and sunroofs and never leave electronics or money inside of your car.

Anyone with surveillance video or any information is asked to call Reading police immediately at (781) 944-1212.