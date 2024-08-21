Businesses near Brockton High School alter afternoon policies due to student behavior

BROCKTON – Businesses near Brockton High School are altering their weekday afternoon policies for the upcoming school year because of recent issues with student behavior in the area.

A new Starbucks opened on Belmont Street in recent weeks, right across from the high school.

Brockton businesses change policies

Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca spoke about ongoing issues in the area during a school committee meeting earlier this month.

"I met with management at that [Starbucks] location. In the past we've had some issues with some of the local businesses, the ones that are across or near the high school. They're going to take some measures, close between the hours of 1 and 3 when the kids get out," he said. "Just because when kids congregate, the areas that are closest to the high school it seems to be more of a concentrated area of those that congregate. So they're going close between 1 and 3 right now. We'll see what happens with that, but the drive-thrus will be open."

A spokesperson for Starbucks told WBZ-TV that Bonanca's description of its policy is not accurate. The company said its doors will remain open, but it will have "amended" dining options from 1:30-3 p.m. during school days.

During that time, doors to the store will remain open and customers can come in to place orders. Customers, however, will not be allowed to stay in the restaurant after picking up their orders.

A manager for the McDonald's near the high school told WBZ-TV that while they enjoy students coming in after school, it can become a bit chaotic. As a result, McDonald's locks its doors and lets customers in one at a time during the afternoon hours.

Brockton mayor requests meeting

Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement on Wednesday that he was unaware of Starbucks' plan to alter its service and that he requested a meeting with store management along with Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez.

"This wonderful new business addition, located in a busy section of our City, should be fully open daily during all business hours. Together I am hopeful that we will find a collaborative solution to support this merchant and to ensure safety for the workers and the customers," Sullivan said.

Brockton High School issues

School leaders spent much of last year trying to determine how to deal with behavior issues inside Brockton High School.

Four members of the school committee wrote a letter to Gov. Maura Healey, asking for help from the Massachusetts National Guard. Healey denied the request.

In March, WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex got an exclusive look inside Brockton High School, to learn more about how administrators are attempting to stop the violence.

District officials said financial challenges and staff shortages are a big part of the problems.

"Like with any of the challenges facing our city and our schools, there's no one-size-fits-all solution," Dr. Jim Cobbs, who was acting superintendent last year but is no longer in the position, told WBZ in March.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated the Belmont Street Starbucks location would be closed during weekday afternoons, based on information from a Brockton School Committee meeting. While the dining room will be closed in the afternoons on school days, the counter will remain open for takeout orders.