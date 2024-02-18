Watch CBS News
Brockton mayor opposes school committee members' proposal to bring National Guard into schools

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Brockton mayor opposes proposal to bring National Guard into schools
Brockton mayor opposes proposal to bring National Guard into schools 00:48

BROCKTON - Some Brockton school committee members are asking the National Guard to step in to ensure the district's schools are safe, a proposal Mayor Robert Sullivan opposes.

Safety inside Brockton High School has been an issue lately due to reports of fights breaking out. Several teachers were emotional at a school committee last month, some even breaking down in tears, about repeated fights between students.

Four school committee members sent a letter to Sullivan and Gov. Maura Healey asking for the National Guard to help with school security. Sullivan told WBZ TV in a statement he's against the proposal, adding only the governor can activate the National Guard. He also said in his statement he's met with the Brockton police chief to discuss school safety measures and protocols.

In a statement, Healey said, in part, "Our administration is committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments...We are aware of concerns raised about Brockton High School and are in touch with local officials."

About half of the school committee members plan to hold a news conference Monday about the issue.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 11:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

