Starbucks near Brockton High School to close in afternoons due to student behavior

BROCKTON – Starbucks will be closing its store near Brockton High School every afternoon during the upcoming year because of recent issues with student behavior at the store.

The Starbucks on Belmont Street will be closed daily from 1-to-3 p.m., around the time that high school students are dismissed. The drive-thru will stay open during those hours.

Brockton Starbucks issues

Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca spoke about the issues during a school committee meeting earlier this month.

"In the past, we've had some issues with some of the local businesses, the ones that were across or near the high school," Bonanca said. "When kids congregate, the areas that are closest to the high school it seems to be more of a concentrated area of those that congregate."

Brockton High School issues

School leaders spent much of last year trying to determine how to deal with behavior issues inside Brockton High School.

Four members of the school committee wrote a letter to Gov. Maura Healey, asking for help from the Massachusetts National Guard. Healey denied the request.

In March, WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex got an exclusive look inside Brockton High School, to learn more about how administrators are attempting to stop the violence.

District officials said financial challenges and staff shortages are a big part of the problems.

"Like with any of the challenges facing our city and our schools, there's no one-size-fits-all solution," Dr. Jim Cobbs, who was acting superintendent last year but is no longer in the position, told WBZ in March.