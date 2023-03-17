How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day soberly and still have fun

BOSTON — It's St. Patrick's Day and while the booze may be flowing for some, others looking to celebrate soberly still deserve to be a part of the fun.

While March 17 is regarded as one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, there are plenty of options available for sober celebrations as more bars and restaurants are offering zero-proof drinks and drink menus.

For Abbie Romanul, founder of Raising the Bar, a zero-proof cocktail subscription service, being sober hasn't detracted from her fun. In her four years of being alcohol-free, she's learned a few tips about how to still have a good time without settling for a boring soda and lime.

"Going in with a plan, checking out menus ahead of time, letting your friends know that maybe you're taking a break or you're the designated driver, or you're just switching it up and going in with realistic expectations for what's there for you and also sharing with people who care about you and want to help keep you on track," she told WBZ-TV.

Romanul also said when she goes out, she usually asks the bartender to make her something in a fancy glass. She believes that the social aspects of having a drink are as valued as the drink itself.

"The ritual of a drink is oftentimes as important as the alcohol," she said. "So it's celebrating with friends, it's having a really beautiful glass that you can toast with, maybe a fancy garnish."

For those looking to celebrate sober, both on St. Patty's Day and beyond, Raising the Bar offers a monthly subscription box filled with four zero-proof cocktail recipes and ingredients. For more information, visit their website.