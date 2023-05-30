St. John's Prep plants tree in memory of 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson and his mother
DANVERS – Middle schoolers at St. John's Prep in Danvers participated in a ceremony remembering Sebastian Robinson and his mother Linda. Both were killed earlier this year in what police say was a murder-suicide.
Sebastian, who was 12 at the time he was killed, was a member of the Class of 2029.
In February, investigators said it appears Andrew Robinson killed his wife and son before taking his own life inside the family's Andover home.
On Friday, sixth graders took part in a prayer service remembering Sebastian and Linda.
Later in the day, students planted and dedicated a tree in their honor on campus. Stones decorated by middle schoolers were placed at the base of the tree.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.