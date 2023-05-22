St. John's Prep in Danvers evacuated after shooting report, believed to be "swatting" hoax

DANVERS – There was a large police presence at St. John's Prep in Danvers Monday afternoon following a report of an active shooter that is now believed to have been a "swatting" call. Massachusetts State Police said an initial investigation found no threat or injuries.

St. John's Prep officials said the report came from Benjamin Hall just before 2 p.m.

"Earlier this afternoon there was a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police reported to campus and the school entered an enhanced lockdown protocol," the school said on its website. "We believe that St. John's was the victim of a Swatting call. Everyone is safe, there have been no injuries and police are currently clearing campus buildings as we account for all students."

State police said troopers and Danvers police officers made "immediate entry" after the report of a person with a gun.

No threats have been found, and police are now doing secondary sweeps of the campus.

Students were being cleared from buildings on campus. Parents are asked not to come to campus, and instead go to the Stop & Shop parking lot in Danvers.

Incidents of "swatting" have been spreading across the country recently, including Massachusetts in recent weeks. More than a dozen Greater Boston schools went on lockdown in mid-February, prompted by the same - or very similar - recorded 911 hoax calls.