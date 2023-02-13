'Swatting' hoax threats force several Massachusetts schools into lockdown; No injuries reported

AMESBURY - Multiple schools in Massachusetts were forced to go into lockdown on Monday morning for reported threats that turned out to be hoaxes, police say.

First responders rushed to Amesbury High School after getting a report of shots fired. Other schools in the city went into "secure mode." But after securing the scene and determining everyone was OK, police said their response "was driven by an apparent act of 'swatting' and other school districts in the region have reported similar incidents today."

In Boston, police say Charlestown High School and East Boston High School both got threat calls that are "believed to be a hoax," but the schools were in safe mode as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Elsewhere in the state, the North Attleboro superintendent said police got a phone call "from an unknown individual making a threat to the safety of the high school." The school was locked down, but police quickly confirmed there was no real threat "and students were able to resume their day."

"NAPD has identified this as a 'swatting' or hoax call, similar to others received today by several Massachusetts communities," Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.

Westfield police also said a threat was called in for White Oak School. Police said after clearing all school buildings and making sure everyone was safe, they determined the threat to be "non credible."