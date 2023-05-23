St. John's Prep to resume classes Wednesday after officer accidentally fires gun during swatting response

DANVERS – St. John's Prep in Danvers will resume classes on Wednesday with an added police presence. The school was the target of a swatting hoax on Monday.

An active shooter was reported Monday afternoon, though it was determined to be a hoax. But police said the response was "ramped up" when an officer accidentally discharged their gun while searching a men's room.

No one else was in the bathroom area when the gun went off.

The school canceled classes on Tuesday following the incident.

Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, and counselors will be made available for any interested students, faculty and staff. There will also be comfort dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for the presence and efforts of law enforcement and associated agencies throughout this time, and for the performance of faculty, staff and students in the execution of what they have drilled for during their time on campus," the school said in a statement. "We are also deeply indebted to the surrounding community and to our neighbors, who graciously welcomed students onto their property into their homes as Monday's events unfolded."