BOSTON - So, I have heard this question from more than a few people in the past few days ... "Where is SPRING?"

My answer is the same this year as it is every year about this time: "This IS Spring!"

How quickly we forget. Spring in New England is not for the faint of heart. In fact, personally, spring is one of my least favorite times to be in New England.

Cold weather, clouds and brisk wind

Take Monday for instance. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a good deal of cloudiness and a brisk wind. This is a very typical spring day here. The average high for the date is only 46 degrees.

Maybe it feels colder given how warm the month has been thus far?

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We had a streak of 19 consecutive above average days from March 2-20. The last few days have been a bit cooler than average but certainly nothing outrageous.

Yes it has been pretty wet ... BUT, March is our second wettest month on average.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Bottom line, for those who may be new to New England, this is NOT unusual. Sadly, this is par for the course for spring in these parts. Lots of clouds, rain, wind and oh yeah, allergies!

Rainy forecast for Boston

Now, on to the very "spring-like" forecast! There will be very little sunshine for the remainder of the work week. There is a chance of some rainfall, each day, Tuesday through Friday.

TUESDAY: Thickening clouds, raw northerly wind, pockets of light rain or drizzle.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

WEDNESDAY: Lots of clouds, few, scattered (light) showers, but milder!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Watching a frontal boundary which will be draped fairly close to our coastline.

This could be a trigger for some heavier rainfall later Thursday into Friday.

If this boundary stalls out over top of eastern Mass., there may be another few inches of rainfall in some areas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

About 10-15 degrees warmer than Tuesday.

THE WEEKEND: Finally, some good news! The upcoming weekend looks dry! Saturday will likely be on the windy side, but we expect both days to have highs around 50 degrees.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

So far, so good for the Easter egg hunts on Sunday as well!