Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - Some in New England dealt with snow, but most of Massachusetts spent Saturday dealing with several inches of rain.

Here are the communities that had the most, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.

Wellesley 4.24 inches

Attleboro 3.38

Abington 3.36

North Attleboro 3.34

Southampton 3.30

Rockland 3.24

Norton 3.23

Turners Falls 3.02

Sharon 3.02

North Weymouth 3.02

Gloucester 2.99

Holyoke 2.93

North Dighton 2.93

Bridgewater 2.85

Wrentham 2.84

Taunton 2.82

West Bridgewater 2.82

Berkley 2.80

Canton 2.79

Bellingham 2.78

Blackstone 2.74

Randolph 2.68

Amesbury 2.66

Swansea 2.64

Dighton 2.64

Duxbury 2.54

Beverly 2.51

Springfield 2.46

Bolton 2.45

Dedham 2.41

Cambridge 2.41

Lynn 2.40

Milton 2.40

Framingham 2.37

Auburn 2.37

Northbridge 2.36

Somerset 2.36

Sterling 2.35

Arlington 2.35

Dorchester 2.34