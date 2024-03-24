Watch CBS News
Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Some in New England dealt with snow, but most of Massachusetts spent Saturday dealing with several inches of rain.

Here are the communities that had the most, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.  

Wellesley 4.24 inches
Attleboro 3.38
Abington 3.36
North Attleboro 3.34
Southampton 3.30
Rockland 3.24
Norton 3.23
Turners Falls 3.02
Sharon 3.02
North Weymouth 3.02
Gloucester 2.99
Holyoke 2.93
North Dighton 2.93
Bridgewater 2.85
Wrentham 2.84
Taunton 2.82
West Bridgewater 2.82
Berkley 2.80
Canton 2.79
Bellingham 2.78
Blackstone 2.74
Randolph 2.68
Amesbury 2.66
Swansea 2.64
Dighton 2.64
Duxbury 2.54
Beverly 2.51
Springfield 2.46
Bolton 2.45
Dedham 2.41
Cambridge 2.41
Lynn 2.40
Milton 2.40
Framingham 2.37
Auburn 2.37
Northbridge 2.36
Somerset 2.36
Sterling 2.35
Arlington 2.35
Dorchester 2.34

March 24, 2024

