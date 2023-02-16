Watch CBS News
Local News

More than $500,000 wagered in first day of sports betting in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

More than $500,000 wagered in first day of sports betting in Massachusetts
More than $500,000 wagered in first day of sports betting in Massachusetts 00:18

BOSTON - More than $500,000 in wagers were placed on the first day of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts, according to the state Gaming Commission.

That one-day total on January 31 generated nearly $10,000 in taxes.

Experts expect March to be a big month because that's when online sports betting will begin, just as the NCAA college basketball tournament starts. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 6:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.