More than $500,000 wagered in first day of sports betting in Massachusetts

More than $500,000 wagered in first day of sports betting in Massachusetts

More than $500,000 wagered in first day of sports betting in Massachusetts

BOSTON - More than $500,000 in wagers were placed on the first day of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts, according to the state Gaming Commission.

That one-day total on January 31 generated nearly $10,000 in taxes.

Experts expect March to be a big month because that's when online sports betting will begin, just as the NCAA college basketball tournament starts.