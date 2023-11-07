Speeding ticket scam targeting Massachusetts drivers

New push to add red light cameras to intersections in Massachusetts

WRENTHAM - Massachusetts police are giving residents a heads-up about a new email scam targeting drivers in the state.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath on Monday shared a photo of a fraudulent email received by a resident. The email claims the driver was caught speeding on South Street in the city.

"This notice is to inform you that you have been cited with a traffic violation and must pay your citation within 72 hours," the email says. "We have payment plans available if necessary."

The email says mailed checks are not accepted and all citations must be paid through an "online payment center."

McGrath said anyone who gets an email like this should delete it.

"Do not pay it even if you're threatened with arrest, imprisonment, foreclosure, torture, claims are your family members are being held hostage, etc.," he writes. "It's a scam!!"

Medway police also shared the warning on Facebook. They note that Massachusetts does not have a traffic camera enforcement system that fines people in this way - only a police officer can stop a driver and issue a citation at the time of the incident.

"You would never received an email or any communication telling you to pay for a traffic fine through a payment center, it is a scam," police said.

While it's not in place now, there is a push to bring automated traffic enforcement to Massachusetts in the future. If a new bill becomes law, it would allow 10 communities in the state to install red light traffic enforcement cameras as part of a pilot program.

Under the proposal, fines would be limited to $25 and would not add to any points on your license.