New push to bring traffic enforcement cameras to Massachusetts

BOSTON - A new bill proposal aims to bring automated traffic enforcement to Massachusetts. If approved, 10 pilot communities could see cameras on their traffic lights.

State Representative Steven Owens (D-Middlesex) is one of the lawmakers behind the bill. He says the goal is to create safety measures, not to give municipalities a new piggy bank. The bill calls for a pilot program that could put cameras on traffic lights, stop signs, or even along school buses. Any fines would be capped at $25.

"When the revenue is the point that is when you get a lot of the backlash," said Rep. Owens. "The entire state of Texas disallowed them because they were getting so out of control with fines and fees. We really want this to be looked at as a safety measure, not that we are preying on people."

"As long as they keep it under $100, I think it's fine," says James Inamorati, a college student in Boston who lives in Massachusetts. "Even with parking tickets, you see people getting them left and right, and then not caring until they get a boot on their car. I think there is room to have it be stronger, but I think smaller as a test thing is a good start."

According to the bill, only one camera can be placed per 2,500 people. That is to stop communities from over targeting an area. The cameras will also be rear facing only as to avoid racial profiling.

"The cameras only take a picture when a violation occurs, so they aren't constantly rolling," explained Rep. Owens. "Nothing gets saved apart from those pictures of actual violations."

Twenty-six other states currently have some form of automated traffic enforcement. Amanda Bacallao is a college student in Boston, but her home city of Miami has cameras.

"100% they do. People don't know how to drive in Miami, so it definitely works," said Bacallao. "I think the fact that people know it's there, then they avoid running the red light."

Rep. Owens says some states even call for mandatory cameras in construction zones. Cristina Miranda is a teacher in Boston. She would welcome cameras near the school she works at.

"We have a lot of people that aren't paying attention to parents coming to drop off, so it would be a benefit to our school over here," explains Miranda.

MassDOT would have to approve the camera placement, and Rep. Owens adds that communities would have to prove that an intersection is a problem by presenting crash or speeding data.