6 Massachusetts students face charges for allegedly holding mock slave auctions on Snapchat

SOUTHWICK - Prosecutors in western Massachusetts charged six middle school students after they allegedly held mock slave auctions on Snapchat.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced the charges after allegations of race-based bullying surfaced in Southwick.

In early February, a group of eighth graders were allegedly holding mock slave auctions on Snapchat where White students could bid on two Black classmates.

Gulluni said the students made "hateful and racist comments, including notions of violence toward people of color." They also are accused of using racial slurs and displaying offensive photos and videos.

The Snapchat group was reported to school authorities on February 9. After an investigation, all the students involved, including those facing criminal charges, were suspended by Southwick Regional School. Two of the students were suspended for 25 days and one was suspended for 45 days.

One student has been charged with interference with civil rights, threat to commit a crime and witness interference. Another student was charged with interference with civil rights and threat to commit a crime. Four other students were charged with threat to commit a crime.

"I intend to be very clear. Hatred and racism have no place in this community," Gulluni said. "And where this behavior becomes criminal, I will insure that we act and act with swift resolve as we did here to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice."

Gulluni said he's also spoken to the victims and their families, as well as the NAACP.

Because of their ages, the identities of the students being charged will not be released.