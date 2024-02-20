Watch CBS News
Racist bullying leads to District Attorney's investigation of Southwick students

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SOUTHWICK - There have been accusations of racist bullying at a western Massachusetts school.

School officials in Southwick said students held online "slave auctions" where white students could bid on their Black classmates. Southwick Regional School serves 7th- through 12th-grade students.

The bullying was first brought to the district's attention earlier in February. On Tuesday, the Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said his office is now investigating and could file criminal hate charges against anyone involved.

"Hate-based harassment and violence has no place in our community. We will investigate any such allegations and will prosecute any criminal violations vigorously," Gulluni said.

February 20, 2024

