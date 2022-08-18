'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV on upper level inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday.
The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."
Police said the woman underwent a medical evaluation after the incident.
No one was hurt, though firefighters said there were a few "startled shoppers."
