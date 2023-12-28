3 arrested in 2 separate church break-ins in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Three people were arrested in two separate break-ins at churches in South Boston late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The break-ins happened at the old St. Vincent's Church on E Street and St. Monica's Church on Old Colony Avenue.

At St. Vincent's, police said Michael Donovan, 37, and Brendan Delaney, 50, were seen leaving from the church's side door, carrying two bags. Officers detained them and when they searched the bags, they said they found hand tools and several pieces of copper wire they stole from the church. Both men were arrested and charged with possession of burglarious instruments and breaking and entering in the nighttime.

At St. Monica's a few hours later, church security reported the break-in to police, who said they found a large broken window. During a sweep, police said Duke the K-9 located the suspect, 61-year-old Steven Cyr, in the basement. Cyr allegedly gave officers a fake name before his real name was revealed during booking. Cyr was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and furnishing a false name.