Police search for 2 cars in South Boston hit-and-run on Columbia Road that left man seriously hurt

SOUTH BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are looking for two cars in connection with a hit-and-run in South Boston early Thursday morning that left a man seriously hurt.

Investigators said he was walking across Columbia Road near an exit ramp from Route 93 just before 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by a car and knocked into the air further across the street.

Police said the car sped away. They described it as a red sedan, possibly a Honda Accord with dual tail pipes.

They're also looking for a white SUV that was also there at the time of the crash and did not stop.

The unidentified man, who's said to be about 30 years old, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with severe injuries. Police said he's expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call police at 617-727-8817.