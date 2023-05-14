South Attleboro gas station robbed twice in less than a week
ATTLEBORO - A gas station in South Attleboro has been robbed at gunpoint twice in less than a week, according to the "Sun Chronicle."
The most recent robbery happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The Chronicle said the suspect showed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.
Last Monday, two suspects held up the same gas station with a semi-automatic pistol.
Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Attleboro Police.
