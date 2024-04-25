Watch CBS News
Boston bar bouncer accused of killing Marine veteran in 2022 expected to plead guilty to murder

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

Co-owner of Sons of Boston changes plea to guilty in connection with Marine's murder
Co-owner of Sons of Boston changes plea to guilty in connection with Marine's murder 02:52

BOSTON - Alvaro Larrama, the bouncer charged with killing a Marine veteran two years ago at a Boston bar, is expected to plead guilty to murder Thursday.

Larrama, 40, of East Boston, is scheduled to change his plea at a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez of Chicago outside the Sons of Boston pub on Union Street in March 2022.

martinez.jpg
Marine veteran Daniel Martinez CBS Boston

Martinez and his friends left the bar that night and later tried to get back in, but ended up in an argument. As they walked away, Larrama followed them.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Martinez hitting Larrama in the head with an aluminum beer bottle. Larrama then stabbed Martinez in the chest, according to prosecutors. Police said workers at the bar did not call 911.

alvaro.jpg
Alvaro Larrama in Boston Municipal Court, March 21, 2022 CBS Boston

Bartender helped bouncer escape

Alisha Dumeer, a bartender and part owner of the bar, later admitted to helping Larrama change his bloody clothes and escape that night.

She pleaded guilty last November to accessory after the fact to murder. She was placed under house arrest for six months and on probation for three years.

Martinez family suing Boston bar

The bar, which is near popular tourist destinations in Boston like Faneuil Hall and the Union Oyster House, later changed its name to The Loyal Nine. 

Martinez's family is suing the bar.

