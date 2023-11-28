Sons of Boston employee pleads guilty for actions after stabbing death of Marine veteran Daniel Martinez

Owners of Sons Of Boston bar plan to reopen under new name

BOSTON – Alisha Dumeer, a woman charged in connection with Marine veteran Daniel Martinez's stabbing death outside Sons of Boston, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to accessory after the fact to murder.

Prosecutors allege that bouncer Alvaro Larrama killed Martinez. Larrama has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Dumeer, who is also a 4% owner of the bar where Martinez was stabbed to death in March 2022, received three years probation as a part of the plea. The first six months will be served under house arrest with GPS monitoring and other conditions.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Dumeer to one year with six months served in prison and the remainder suspended for 10 years.

"I'm not a bad person," Dumeer told the court after pleading guilty. She addressed the Martinez family, saying "I hope they will forgive me."

Dumeer is charged with being an accessory because prosectors said she helped Larrama get rid of his bloody clothing.

Martinez was visiting Boston from Illinois at the time of his death. Police said he and a group of friends left Sons of Boston when Larrama kicked a woman he was with out of the bar for using a vape.

The group attempted to return to the bar, but Larrama turned them away. Prosecutors allege he then chased the group down and stabbed Martinez during a struggle.

Following Martinez's death, police said surveillance video showed bar workers did not call 911. The video also showed Dumeer taking off Larrama's beanie and sweatshirt and throwing them into the trash.

After throwing away the blood-soaked clothes, Dumeer tried to give Larrama a new sweatshirt. When Larrama left the bar, prosecutors said Dumeer went back to bartending upstairs.

Members of Martinez's family gave victim impact statements after the plea deal was read in court. The prosecutor read a statement from Manuel Martinez, Daniel's father.

"You, Ms. Dumeer could have been a hero that date. You could have been our hero and locked up Mr. Larama in one of your rooms and called the police," Manuel Martinez's statement said, before concluding "May god forgive you, Ms. Dumeer, because I don't."

Daniel Martinez's older sister and mother appeared in court, giving victim impact statements through tears.

Apolonia Martinez, Daniel's mother, called Dumeer's actions "reprehensible," but said she does forgive her.

"Our family is serving a life sentence. We have to live the rest of our lives with an empty seat at our dinner table," she said.

Demeer's attorney spoke on her behalf, saying "Feeling awful doesn't begin to describe how she feels."

"Nothing Ms. Demeer did or could have done would have changed the tragic events of that horrible evening," her defense attorney said.