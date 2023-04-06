Watch CBS News
Owners of Sons Of Boston bar plan to reopen under new name

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Boston bar is set to open under a new name one year after a deadly stabbing. The owners of Sons of Boston on Union Street were granted a name change by the Licensing Board.

The owners plan to reopen the bar as The Loyal Nine.

A bouncer from the bar was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Marine on St. Patrick's Day 2022. The bar had its license pulled after the incident, but that was later overturned in January.

There is no word on when the owners plan to reopen.  

