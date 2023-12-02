Watch CBS News
Local News

Somerset woman spreads holiday cheer with hundreds of milk jugs

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Somerset woman spreads holiday cheer with hundreds of milk jugs
Somerset woman spreads holiday cheer with hundreds of milk jugs 01:11

SOMERSET - A Somerset woman is using hundreds of milk jugs to spread some holiday cheer in her neighborhood.

Melissa Morgado used more then 700 jugs to build her snowman "Jughead" in her front yard. She got the idea for the project last year and asked her neighbors to save their gallon milk jugs. But while building Jughead, a storm tore him apart.

Morgado decided to try again this year and was thrilled to learn her neighbors already started saving their jugs for her.

"I'm a stay at home mom, so it's kind of isolated," said Morgado. "So having those people come in and show up with a smile ready to help or drop off a jug, as silly as that seems, it became a real big thing to me."

This year, Morgado said she used ropes to secure all of the milk jug handles to prevent another collapse. She said she hopes Jughead lasts through the spring so she can redesign him as the Easter Bunny.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 10:06 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.