Somerset woman spreads holiday cheer with hundreds of milk jugs

SOMERSET - A Somerset woman is using hundreds of milk jugs to spread some holiday cheer in her neighborhood.

Melissa Morgado used more then 700 jugs to build her snowman "Jughead" in her front yard. She got the idea for the project last year and asked her neighbors to save their gallon milk jugs. But while building Jughead, a storm tore him apart.

Morgado decided to try again this year and was thrilled to learn her neighbors already started saving their jugs for her.

"I'm a stay at home mom, so it's kind of isolated," said Morgado. "So having those people come in and show up with a smile ready to help or drop off a jug, as silly as that seems, it became a real big thing to me."

This year, Morgado said she used ropes to secure all of the milk jug handles to prevent another collapse. She said she hopes Jughead lasts through the spring so she can redesign him as the Easter Bunny.