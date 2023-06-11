Man walking on Soldiers Field Road fights off sexual assault suspect, police say

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man said he was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning while walking on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton.

It happened sometime from 3-4 a.m. when a man was driving pulled over and asked for directions.

State police said the victim told the driver that he couldn't provide directions and continued walking.

"The vehicle followed him for a short period of time before the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, approached the victim on foot, and physically and sexually assaulted him. The victim fought back and eventually the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away," police said.

The suspect is described by police as a man who is about 6'0" tall with a middle eastern accent. The vehicle involved may be a gray Honda CRV.

No further information is currently available.