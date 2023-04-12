Solar panel fires rare but dangerous for firefighters, experts say

PLAINVILLE - Solar panels on the roof of a Plainville home are being blamed for a weekend fire and those panels put firefighters in a dangerous situation.

"The roof just became engulfed in flames," said Charlie Marcelonis who WBZ spoke to on the phone. Marcelonis used to own the home, which now belongs to a family member. He's frustrated the solar panels meant to help hurt instead.

"They were great until they caught fire," said Marcelonis.

When firefighters arrived on scene, reaching the roof was nearly impossible.

"Solar panels are always energized with the sun on them and when the sun goes down, they're still energized," said Plainville Deputy Fire Chief Robert Skinner, who explains adding water pressure to heavy panels could lead to the roof collapsing. "Being able to get on that roof and having access to it, it's very hazardous."

The energy-saving technology is unchartered territory for Skinner and his team.

"This is the first incident we've had," said Skinner, who told WBZ his crews will likely have to retrain to prepare for additional incidents like this. "Everything regarding solar panels is new to us. I'm sure the state fire Marshall office is going to come up with training," says Skinner.

WBZ reached out to the State Department of Fire Services, who said solar panel fires are rare. Between 2002 and 2022, the department identified only 16 solar panel fires across the state but the agency is aware of the risk as alternative energy sources become more common.

We also reached out to the energy company SunRun. They did confirm they are the company that designed these panels but they did not have anyone available for comment.