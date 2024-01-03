Snowblower and landscaper repairs underway ahead of Sunday storm

NORFOLK - It has been a couple of years since New England has seen a significant storm so the race is on to prepare.

Mechanic Tommy Lovejoy is working about as fast and efficiently as he can to service snowblowers with the impending storm this weekend.

"People in New England want to be prepared, however with a lack of snow the past few years, there are procrastinators that wait until the last minute," said Lovejoy. He's facing at least 15 machines at Orlando's Garage in Norfolk that just came in with hopeful owners, but no guarantee they can be checked before Sunday.

"We take all emergencies. So basically if you have a no start we're going to try to get you in if we can," said Orlando's Garage owner Kurt Maloof, who added the calls have been increasing every day. There have been a few snowless seasons and snowblowers just sitting around, maybe with old gas or other maintenance issues, until suddenly this week.

It's a similar story at LVJ Trailers in Norfolk, trying to get landscapers out on the road this weekend to clear the expected snowfall. Carlos Lopes said his truck is ready and he's buying some last minute equipment like strobe lights, hoping the investment pays off.

"The last winter has been bad for us with no snow, spent a lot of money on equipment and no snow," said Lopes.

But LVJ has become so backed up with last minute requests to either repair or mount blades, getting an appointment now won't be easy. "We've been booking out a couple of weeks for awhile now, and trying to squeeze in as many as we can but it's difficult," said owner Kyle Lovejoy.

With so much inventory shovels and sand will be easy to come by, but if a plow driver can't get a blade back this weekend?

"I don't know, hopefully they have a backup," said Kyle Lovejoy.