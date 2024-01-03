Plowable snow storm likely for Massachusetts this weekend

BOSTON - Gas up the snowblowers, dust off the shovels, the odds are increasing for a widespread, plowable snowfall this weekend.

Because of this, the WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert.

CBS Boston

Does it feel like it's been a while? The last few winters have been SO lame. Is it possible that we have all gotten a bit rusty with regards to driving in, and dealing with, an actual snow storm?

The biggest storm last winter dropped a measly 3.5" of snow in Boston...HA! Any true New Englander would laugh at numbers like these...

It has been nearly two years since Boston and most of the suburbs had a storm with greater than 6" (February 25, 2022).

CBS Boston

It now appears it is time to pay our debts. As is typical more than 3 days away from the first flakes, nothing is a lock just yet. Yes, there will be a storm and yes, we will see some impacts here late Saturday night into Sunday, but there remains some uncertainly with regards to the storm track. Therefore, if you are looking for a snow map and specific amounts for your town, we aren't quite there yet. Those finer details usually get ironed out about 48 hours ahead of a storm (sometime Thursday).

Here is what we can say, with confidence, as of this writing...

CBS Boston

Confidence continues to increase for a widespread, plowable snow storm for much of our area.

All locations away from the immediate coastline (along and west of I-95) have at least a 75% chance of receiving plowable snow.

CBS Boston

This will largely be all snow. Any mixing/rain will be confined to the immediate coastline and more so Cape Cod and the Islands.

Given this, the weight of the snow will vary quite a bit depending upon where you are shoveling.

CBS Boston

This does not appear to be a blockbuster storm. There will be a decent amount of snow and wind, but mainly at what I would call "manageable levels".

CBS Boston

Peak wind gusts will be located at the coastline and particularly over Cape Cod and the Islands. Here, there could be gusts over 50 mph.

Elsewhere, farther inland, the winds will drop off significantly. We do not expect widespread power outages with this storm.

CBS Boston

Some more good news...tides are astronomically low this weekend. Therefore, the threat for any significant coastal flooding is low.

The time to watch would be the Sunday morning (7-8am) tide cycle.

CBS Boston

If you must go out, Saturday looks like the day to get stuff done. There will likely be some light, ocean-effect snow during the day, but the real snow shouldn't arrive until around midnight. The heaviest snow will fall between about midnight and midday Sunday, slowly tapering off through the afternoon and evening.

Most of the accumulation will be done by 5 p.m. with just some light, scattered flurries thereafter.

CBS Boston

Finally, this seems like a good time to for a safety reminder...

Always better to be prepared.

In your home:

CBS Boston

And in your car:

CBS Boston

As always, our WBZ Weather team will have you covered for the entire event on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston.