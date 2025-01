Snow emergencies and parking bans in Massachusetts for Sunday night storm

BOSTON - A storm on Sunday night is expected to bring up to ten inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts. The following towns and cities have issued snow emergencies and parking bans in anticipation of the snowfall.

Snow emergencies in Massachusetts

Andover - Snow emergency parking ban in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Chelsea - Snow emergency and parking ban beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday and ending at 6 a.m. Monday

Fitchburg - Snow emergency and parking ban from 2 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Framingham - Snow emergency parking ban from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday.

Leominster - Snow emergency parking ban starting Sunday at 6 p.m. and ending Monday at 12 p.m.

Lynn - Snow parking ban in effect at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Marblehead - Snow emergency from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Medford - Snow emergency and parking restrictions starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Revere - Snow emergency parking ban in effect at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Salisbury - Winter parking ban effective starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Swampscott - Snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday until 12 p.m. Monday.

Waltham - Snow emergency and parking ban in effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Watertown - Snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Worcester - Parking ban beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Quincy - Snow emergency starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday.