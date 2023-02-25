Plowable snow expected across New England Monday into Tuesday

BOSTON – The WBZ-TV weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for a winter storm is likely to bring accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.

While this system doesn't look to be a blockbuster storm, it does give many the chance of a plowable snow.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact storm track and strength as we are a couple days away, but we have been watching the trends enough to know that there will likely be some impacts to the area starting late Monday.

First off, this storm is just moving into the west coast of as now, so it will track eastward and eventually start to bring us snow after the Monday evening commute.

Western New England will likely see the first flakes fly closer to 8 p.m. and in Boston, closer to midnight.

Temperatures will be cold enough to support accumulating snow leading to slippery conditions and low visibility by the Tuesday morning commute. Plan on extra time if you need to travel.

Snow will be ongoing through the morning and midday but may lighten at times.

As temperatures rise a bit, some mixing is possible for the coast and Cape Cod which will limit snow totals in this region.

Precipitation will begin to taper or become more scattered in nature later Tuesday afternoon and evening, coming to an end Tuesday night.

The biggest impact will be snow from this storm, as strong winds and coastal flooding don't look to be a big concern.

Totals will vary depending on where you live with the lightest amounts near the coast and for Cape Cod with coatings up to a couple of inches.

Eastern Massachusetts will average about 2-4" with the latest storm track and as you travel closer to 495 totals will be a bit higher as precipitation is likely to stay all snow. For a large portion of central and western Massachusetts, 4-8" is possible, with the higher elevations seeing the higher snow totals.

While there are no advisories posted yet, we do expect a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Watch issued this weekend ahead of this next winter storm.

So what could go wrong?

Well, since we are still a couple days away… the track could still shift, a closer approach would lead to more mixing and lower snow totals, or a shift south could lead to higher totals even to the coast.

So stay with the WBZ Next Weather Team as new information continues to come in throughout the weekend. We'll be updating the forecast on WBZ and CBSBoston.com.