Snow will continue to fall, won't taper off until Tuesday evening

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - There have been highly variable conditions Tuesday morning as some woke up to as much as 6-to-7 inches of snowfall and others saw just a coating in southern New England.

Snowfall overnight was heaviest over parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts. Amounts were much lighter and spottier north and west of Boston.

Check: Latest snow totals

It is important to note that this storm is far from over. Snow will continue to fall at varying intensity throughout the rest of the day today, not tapering off until later this evening.

Here is what we expect for the remainder of the storm from 7 a.m. Tuesday through Tuesday night - an additional 2-to-4 inches for most areas west of Interstate 95, away from the coast.

You can expect a coating to 2 inches along the immediate coastline and also in the Connecticut River Valley.

TIMELINE

Snow will generally fill in again by midday and be light to moderate in intensity. Some mixing with or a change to rain is likely over the South Coast.

Through the afternoon, temperatures will warm a few degrees, causing some mixing with rain along the immediate coastline. Elsewhere, the snow will continue light to moderate. Well inland, the snow will become more scattered by this evening.

By 8-to-9 p.m. most of the snow will be done with just a few areas of light flurries remaining.

The roads, for the most part, should be manageable as long as the intensity of the snow remains light to moderate. This time of year, with the higher sun angle, it is very difficult to accumulate snowfall on the pavement during the daylight hours. Therefore, most of the remaining accumulation will be on the grass.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 40s, so there will be plenty of melting going on.

On Thursday we expect more mild weather with some rain showers.

As for out NEXT winter storm Friday/Saturday, we will have more on that later Tuesday and Wednesday.