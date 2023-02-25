Plowable snow coming for Tuesday morning commute in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for a winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday, mixing with rain along the coast on Tuesday.

While this system doesn't look to be a blockbuster storm, it does give many the chance of a plowable snow and could create some slippery roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has included the entire region in some category of wintery alert. For eastern Massachusetts, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. The area shaded in pink is a Winter Storm Warning. That is a more elevated concern as higher snow totals and more difficult travel is expected.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This system will sweep towards southern New England after 9 p.m. Monday. Temperatures prior to the snow arriving will be cold enough to allow the flakes to accumulate right at the start. For third shifters or anyone traveling overnight, low visibility and slick roads will make for very tough travel. This will be the scenario through the morning commute on Tuesday. Plenty of time will be necessary.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Plows will need to keep up with the oscillating snow intensity through most of the day. Some hours will be lighter while steadier conditions will come and go.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There will be quite a difference in snow totals across the region. With some mixing towards the coast, lower values are expected. The precipitation will remain steady but a slushy 1-2" is likely.

Temperatures will stay below freezing away from the water and the farther west you drive, the higher the totals. From Routes 95 to 495, 3-to-4 inches is likely.

The top measurements will be reserved for Worcester County as many reach 4-to-6 inches with some recording more than a half foot.

There will be some good news with this system.

Unlike your typical nor'easter, the wind and coastal concerns aren't all that impressive. Tides will be astronomically low keeping splash over and flooding to a minimum. Wind speeds are only reaching 20 mph which doesn't trend towards damage or outages.

Tuesday may just be the beginning - we're tracking two additional systems later this week! Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for all the updates.