Smoke seen coming from Boston's Ted Williams Tunnel during holiday travel

Smoke seen pouring out of exhaust pipe at Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston
Smoke seen pouring out of exhaust pipe at Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston 00:40

BOSTON - Smoke could be seen coming out of the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston on Friday afternoon.

A WBZ-TV viewer on a Commuter Rail train captured the video of the thick black smoke coming out of the tunnel. State Police confirmed the smoke was from a car fire on a ramp leading to the tunnel that impacted other vehicles on the road.

This comes on the first day of Memorial Day Weekend, where there's already heavy traffic on a busy travel day.

