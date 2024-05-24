Smoke seen coming from Boston's Ted Williams Tunnel during holiday travel
BOSTON - Smoke could be seen coming out of the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston on Friday afternoon.
A WBZ-TV viewer on a Commuter Rail train captured the video of the thick black smoke coming out of the tunnel. State Police confirmed the smoke was from a car fire on a ramp leading to the tunnel that impacted other vehicles on the road.
This comes on the first day of Memorial Day Weekend, where there's already heavy traffic on a busy travel day.