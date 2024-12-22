Sledding returns after group complained it was damaging flowers on Massachusetts hill

WELLESLEY - Sledding has returned to a popular hill in Wellesley, Massachusetts after a horticultural group complained the winter activity was damaging spring flowers.

Fence torn down

For decades now, when snow hits the ground, sledders hit the hill at Elm Bank in Wellesley. Only this year, the Massachusetts Horticultural Society fenced off the hill to keep crowds from sledding on it. Groups of unhappy neighbors tore the fencing down and come Sunday morning, sledders were already back out.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, which said they only fence gardens for the safety or for gardens that are actively being used.

State Rep. David Paul Linsky supports the neighborhood decision to tear down the fence. He believes that residents should be able to enjoy the land like they have for decades.

"So apparently, Mass Horticultural Society put up a big fence here that kept people off of the sledding hill that people have used for decades to enjoy sledding in the wintertime. Children have been sledding here for a long time, they wanted to enjoy it, and it's created a lot of local controversy," said Linsky.

Linksy says that the Horticultural Society will need a permit if they want to reconstruct the fence.

Lawmaker trying to work out deal

Linsky said that his office has been flooded by a high volume of calls and emails demanding that he call on the Massachusetts Horticultural Society to open the hill to the public. Linsky has been trying to work out a deal with them for quite some time and says that they will need to come to the negotiating table for the permit. He said that he is ready to seek further political action if necessary to get the space opened up to his constituents.

Chris Satterthwaite moved to Wellesley to be able to enjoy family oriented activities and said he was shocked when his family got turned away from the hill at Elm Bank on Saturday.

"Days like this only come around so often, and this is a memorable parts of childhood getting out here and sledding," said Satterthwaite. "So I think every kid should have the opportunity to do that wherever they live."

Satterthwaite was directed to another hill nearby, and said he is grateful to still have the opportunity to take the kids out to enjoy the snow.

"We're glad we have this one, we'll take every one we can get," said Satterthwaite.