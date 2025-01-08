Williams College student killed in skiing accident at Jiminy Peak resort in Massachusetts

HANCOCK, MA - A Williams College student has died after a skiing accident at the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in western Massachusetts. It's the second time in just weeks that a young skier has been killed in New England.

Alex Kemp

Alex Kemp, a 19-year-old student from New Jersey, was skiing down the mountain on Cutter Trail Monday afternoon when he crashed.

"Kemp had gone over an embankment and appeared to have suffered significant head trauma," the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Kemp was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police are overseeing the investigation.

"There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident," Julia Sabourin, a spokesperson for the D.A., said in a statement. "Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort has cooperated throughout the investigation."

Jiminy Peak is in Hancock, Massachusetts, which is about an hour east of Albany, New York.

There has been no comment yet from Williams College.

Second skiing death

This is the second skiing death in New England in just a month.

Back on December 31, a 12-year-old boy was killed when he crashed into a tree on a trail at Cranmore Mountain in Conway, New Hampshire.