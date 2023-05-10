Supreme Judicial Court awards Newton woman $37 million in lawsuit against Philip Morris USA

NEWTON - The Supreme Judicial Court has awarded a Newton woman $37 million dollars in a lawsuit against Philip Morris USA after she developed brain cancer from smoking Marlboro Lights cigarettes.

Patricia Walsh-Greene argued she might have stopped smoking sooner if the tobacco company had not designed an advertising campaign touting the health benefits of light cigarettes. Green said she fell victim to the company's marketing that falsely claimed the "Marlboro Lights" brand was a safer option.

The court decided unanimously in Greene's favor.