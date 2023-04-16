Watch CBS News
Six children rescued from water diversion tunnel in Auburn

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

AUBURN - Six children were rescued from a water diversion tunnel in Auburn on Sunday evening.

It happened near Curtis Street and Southold Road. Police said they were able to locate the children by pinging one of their cellphones. Emergency crews used rope to get the children back on land.

All six of the children were safely rescued and are now back with their parents. Firefighters said they were wet, cold and had some minor scratches but no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

