Sisters who marched with MLK in Boston reflect on his legacy, educate next generation

BOSTON - All the way back in April of 1965, sisters Glynnette and Beverly Byron marched hand in hand toward the Boston Common, part of a march against segregation led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"It was history was being made," said Glynnette Byron. "I wasn't aware of that at the time, I was just in the moment, in the excitement of it all. I'm seeing Martin Luther King that I had heard on the radio, I had seen him on television."

The Byron sisters were a part of a 20,000-person crowd. At the time, it was the largest civil rights march in Boston history. Beverly said even at a young age, they could understand that they were a part of something bigger.

They said their father would talk to them about MLK and the civil rights movement.

"We were very much aware of the significance of the march, even though we were only 11 and 12 years old," said Beverly Byron.

Educating the next generation

Now, they are working on educating the next generation and carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy. The march inspired Glynnette to write a children's book, "The Day I Marched With Martin - A Day to Remember."

"I'm able to talk to children about who Martin Luther King was and it seems like it's on a more personal level," Glynnette Byron said. "I think when they see someone who actually marched with him, it makes a difference to them."

The two sisters spent the day listening to speeches from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and reflecting on his words.

"Darkness can not drive out darkness. Only light can do that. And hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that," Beverly Byron said. "So I think about that in terms of what his legacy is and how do we live that out in this decade so to speak."