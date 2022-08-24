'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.

Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.

Flagg Street Closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane. Large sinkhole in roadway. Bridgewater Highway Department in route. pic.twitter.com/gXX958Xfha — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) August 24, 2022

The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.

Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.