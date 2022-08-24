'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.
Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.
The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.
Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
