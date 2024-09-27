Sidy Sow set to return to Patriots offensive line against 49ers in Week 4

How can underdog Patriots stun the 49ers in San Francisco this weekend?

FOXBORO -- All signs are pointing toward Sidy Sow returning to the New England offensive line this weekend when the Patriots take on the 49ers in San Francisco.

Sow, who missed the first three games of the season with an ankle injury that he suffered in New England's preseason finale, has been a limited participant in both of team's practices so far this week. Both Sow and Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo made it sound like he'd be back at left guard come Sunday when chatting with reporters on Friday morning inside Gillette Stadium.

"I'm feeling pretty well. Excited to get back out there," Sow told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche in the locker room Friday.

"We look forward to seeing him out there on Sunday," Mayo said at the podium.

Mayo added that Sow was close to getting back into the lineup last week for New England's loss to the New York Jets. Sow said that he put in some extra conditioning work this week thanks to the extra days between last Thursday night's loss and Sunday's upcoming tilt in San Fran.

Sow's return in Week 4 would be a big lift to the offensive line, which has been turning to Michael Jordan to fill his shoes at left guard. Jordan is now battling an injury of his own, missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury.

A fourth-round pick by New England in 2023, Sow started 13 games as a rookie last season.

The Patriots may not have as much luck at left tackle, with Vederian Lowe missing both days of practice with a knee injury. Rookie Caedan Wallace, who started in Lowe's place in Week 3, has been limited in practice with his own knee injury, which may force the Patriots to start Demontrey Jacobs at left tackle. He would be the fourth different starting left tackle for the Patriots this season.

Jacobs was claimed off waivers from the Broncos in late August, and he made his NFL debut in Week 3 when he played 12 snaps on New England's final drive against the Jets.

"He's a big man. He's very coachable. Does a good job throwing his hands," Mayo said of Jacobs. "His mentality and attitude has been great and he's been getting better every day."

Given New England's injury issues at left tackle, Caleb Jones is likely in line for a promotion from the practice squad to give the team some depth on Sunday.

The Patriots offensive line will have its hands full with San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa on the other side of the field. The 49ers All-Pro has just two sacks and five QB hits so far this season, but the Patriots have struggled to protect their quarterbacks in 2024, allowing 11 sacks and 30 QB hits through three games.

"That's our whole drive," Sow said of protecting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. "That's the reason we're there."

