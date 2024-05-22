Shrewsbury firefighters, police honored for saving man's life, body cam video shows CPR rescue

SHREWSBURY - It was a normal summer day for Andy MacIsaac. He was spending time with his wife Patricia and walking their dogs.

"He walks our dogs three miles every morning. He often falls on the floor to play with dogs as a little game," said Patricia MacIsaac.

But this time he wouldn't get up. Andy was having a heart attack.

Andy's brother in-law began CPR while officers rushed to his side. Body cam footage shows the urgent response and what happened next.

Total silence as officers and EMS took turns pumping Andy's heart for 30 minutes, saving his life. Nearly one year later, Andy and his wife are watching the terrifying moments for the first time.

"It's shocking to see it," said Andy MacIsaac.

"It's exactly as I remember it, just much longer in real life," Patricia said.

First responders receive TEAM Award

The MacIsaac family is grateful for the group responsible for keeping Andy alive. First responders in Shrewsbury received the Team Excellence and Merit - TEAM Award for saving Andy's life from Police Chief Kevin Anderson and Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

"Their quick actions and teamwork surely saved his life," Early said.

"In that moment every second is critical," said Officer Jeffrey Svendsen who was first on scene. "If you see the body cam you can see it requires a lot of people and a lot of help."

Andy MacIsaac had no history of cardiac illness. The heart attack was a shock but thanks to them he's alive to tell his story.

"The doctor says lose weight, watch what you eat, things like that. Listen to your doctors," Andy said.

"Now he has another birthday, we have another wedding anniversary... and he'll see our son graduate from college," Patricia MacIsaac said.