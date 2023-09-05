Watch CBS News
Shirtless assault suspect arrested in swamp off Route 495 in Harvard after manhunt

HARVARD - A shirtless assault suspect was arrested in Harvard Tuesday afternoon after an hours-long manhunt by state and local police in a swampy area off of Route 495.

Police said the man was wanted for assaulting a woman at a hotel in Boxboro

He was taken into custody just after 5 p.m.

Boxboro police said one sergeant was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion but is expected to be fine.

