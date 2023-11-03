Shafai family from Massachusetts stuck in Gaza after children not allowed to leave with them

Plymouth family stuck in Gaza after children not allowed to leave with them

PLYMOUTH - A Plymouth couple that's been trying to escape the war in Gaza said they have no other option but to stay behind after their children were not allowed to leave with them.

Hazam and Sanaa Shafai said their names were on a list to get out of Gaza on Thursday. However, their three children, who are 2, 10 and 12 years old, were not on the list. The family said their 2-year-old now has a fever and they're desperate for help.

The Shafai family from Plymouth have been trapped in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel. Hani Shafai

"They were told they can cross but they had to leave their kids behind," brother Hani Shafai told WBZ-TV Friday. "And, as you know, no parent is going to do that. And he said no, so he waited until they closed the crossing and they said 'We're sorry we could not help you, your kids were not added."

The family was visiting relatives in northern Gaza when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Last week, the family said they traveled to the southern border to try and cross into Egypt but they've been turned away several times.

Another family from Massachusetts, the Okal family from Medway, crossed into Egypt Thursday with their young son after being trapped in Gaza for almost a month.