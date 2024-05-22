Lightning, small hail possible in Massachusetts Thursday with risk of severe weather

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 22

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the threat of thunderstorms on Thursday.

While Thursday doesn't look like a "classic" set up for severe weather in this area, there is a risk of thunderstorms, a few of which may reach severe levels.

The Storms Prediction Center has placed most of southern New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather on Thursday.

There may be a few rounds of showers and storms on Thursday.

The first window comes very late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

It will be another very warm day...temperatures will already be near 70 as many head out in the morning.

Even with limited sunshine, highs should easily climb well into the 80s once again north and west of Boston.

There will also be a decent amount of humidity in the air Thursday...dewpoints in the mid-60s will make it feel somewhat uncomfortable.

Most models indicate a risk of storms around midday and again later in the afternoon.

Within any of these storms, there may be frequent lightning, briefly heavy downpours and some damaging winds gusts and small hail.

Again, not expecting any widespread damage or organized, high-level severe weather...but it will be a day to stay tuned to updated forecasts especially if you have plans to be outdoors.

What's next? A LOVELY day on Friday! Highs again in the mid-80s but with much lower dewpoints/humidity.

The holiday weekend is looking warm and largely dry. Saturday will be the warmest and driest day.

There will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm on Sunday and Monday but no washouts in this forecast!